I Cannot Emotionally Prepare For Final Fantasy VII Remake

Tim Rogers
The Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming in April. I could only watch the first 30 seconds of the new trailer released today before I had to close the tab in fear. I can’t possibly become emotionally ready in time. This video represents my best, most terrible attempt at making myself ready.

At the center of today’s Pre-Review lurks one question: how are video game likers who stepped away from the medium after finishing Final Fantasy VII in 1997 going to react to The Final Fantasy VII Remake? And why do I keep calling it “The” Final Fantasy VII Remake? Should Square Enix just Photoshop a “THE” above the logo? Should I do it for them? Join me, and let’s find out.

Tim Rogers

I make videos for Kotaku. I make video games for myself and my friends. I like writing fiction. Someday I will publish a novel. Who knows!

