Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Sorry, Cat, But You Are Tom Nook Now

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossingcatsnintendo
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Sorry, Cat, But You Are Tom Nook Now

While my cold, rational brain knows my cat will fight me over this, will claw and scream and resist at every turn, my stupid heart is like fuck it, let’s dress this cat up as Tom Nook with some bootleg Chinese animal cosplay because it will look amazing, no matter the pain involved.

Advertisement

Behold: lil hats that make your cat look like Tom Nook:

Illustration for article titled Sorry, Cat, But You Are Tom Nook Now
Advertisement

Or, if that’s not enough, there are lil shirts that make your cat look even more like Tom (or Timmy and Tommy) Nook.

Illustration for article titled Sorry, Cat, But You Are Tom Nook Now
Illustration for article titled Sorry, Cat, But You Are Tom Nook Now

I won’t link this stuff directly, because Nintendo’s lawyers have a reputation, but if you want to see the catalogue shoots of even more cats looking deeply uncomfortable, a quick search of the big Chinese ecommerce sites will get you results pretty quick.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Solo Board Games

The Best PS2 Games

Our Favorite Photos From Cosplay's All-Star Weekend

The Best GameCube Games