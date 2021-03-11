Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

I Am Sorry, Christopher Nolan, The Ideal Way To Watch Tenet Is On A Game Boy Advance

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
5
1
Illustration for article titled I Am Sorry, Christopher Nolan, The Ideal Way To Watch Tenet Is On A Game Boy Advance
Screenshot: WULFF DEN

Film director Christopher Nolan spent much of 2020 pleading the world to risk illness and death to go and watch his ho-hum movie about special agents who can play with time in a theater, because that was the place it needed to be seen. He was, of course, wrong.

Advertisement

As WULFF DEN shows in this video, the perfect place to watch Tenet is actually on a Nintendo handheld, in the safety of your own home and with that very lovely startup sound preceding the whole thing.

Please note that the movie is on five cartridges.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

513att
513att

Port it over to a Tiger LCD game and it will be even better!