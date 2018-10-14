Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Speedrunner “PootLoops” has defeated the bread simulator I Am Bread in a blistering six minutes and twelve seconds while pontificating about ABBA songs.

As someone who doesn’t pay a lot of attention to I Am Bread speedruns, I was legitimately flabbergasted by this run. Apparently you can just flip a piece of bread through the air with the greatest of ease, and PootLoops does it with such skill that you’d think that this was just the way that people normally played the game.

Except it definitely is not. I Am Bread is a game that sells itself based on clunky controls and the difficulty of being a piece of bread that wants to become toast, and yet PootLoops quickly and efficiently makes toast without much pause. PootLoops is literally the best in the world at making fast video game toast.

PootLoops also has an excellent “pop off” after achieving the record, which involves screaming “I’M GONNA ORDER A PIZZA!” When asked on Reddit what that pizza was, PootLoops clarified that the pizza was a “Domino’s Medium Pan Pizza Bacon, Mushrooms and Mozzarella” pie.