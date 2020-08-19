Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Hypnospace Outlaw's Switch Port Supports Keyboard And Mouse

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Hypnospace Outlaw
Hypnospace OutlawSwitchKeyboardMouseKotaku Coremetapost
Illustration for article titled iHypnospace Outlaw/is Switch Port Supports Keyboard And Mouse
Screenshot: Tendershoot / No More Robots

Hypnospace Outlaw will support keyboard and mouse when it arrives on Switch next Thursday. While the console does recognize most keyboards, the ability to play games with the setup has been limited. This is sure to make browsing the game’s alternate reality internet that much more enjoyable.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION