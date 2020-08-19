Hypnospace Outlaw's Switch Port Supports Keyboard And Mouse

Hypnospace Outlaw will support keyboard and mouse when it arrives on Switch next Thursday. While the console does recognize most keyboards, the ability to play games with the setup has been limited. This is sure to make browsing the game’s alternate reality internet that much more enjoyable.
