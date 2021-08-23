For those keeping count, popular manga Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for one thousand days—1001 days, to be exact. That’s 2 years and 8 months.

Advertisement

Website Hunter x Hunter Hiatus Chart has been keeping track, pointing out that the manga’s most recent chapter was released on November 26, 2018. This is one of Yoshihiro Togashi’s longest hiatus streaks to date.

Hunter x Hunter debuted in March 1998 and is currently in serialization, but on pause for the moment. The first time the manga went on break was in December 2006, which has become increasingly common over the years. Togashi’s longest Hunter x Hunter publication streak is 30 issues.

When the manga goes on hiatus, Togashi even apologizes.

The expectation is that Hunter x Hunter will continue...eventually. Why does Hunter x Hunter keep getting delayed? It’s hard to say, but a number of years back, Togashi had serious back surgery, so perhaps sitting at a desk and drawing manga is painful. Or, maybe his work pace is slower? Not everyone can churn out manga like One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, just as not every writer can knock out books like Stephen King.

“I need to finish writing Hunter x Hunter,” Togashi said back in 2018. “It has come to a point where either the story concludes first, or I die before that happens (lol). But I do intend to finish it.

“But Hunter x Hunter as it is now, has a lot in it that makes me want to keep on reading, even from my own perspective as a reader. And from my perspective as a writer, there are still many things in it left that I want to write, that I would enjoy writing. And so if anyone would be willing to enjoy this ride with me, that is all I can hope for.”

Advertisement

That’s all fans can hope for as well.