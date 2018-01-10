Working in the manga business is hard. The hours are long, and some bosses allegedly don’t even pay their assistants overtime! Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi, however, seems like someone you’d want to work for.



According to Buzz News, Togashi’s former assistant said the famed manga creator pays a twice yearly bonus to his assistants. Each bonus was two months worth of their salary, so the assistant got an extra four months of pay every year.

The reason that Togashi pays such bonuses is that Japanese companies also pay their workers bonuses and he’s happy if the extra cash is helpful.

Of course, the frequent breaks Togashi takes means that his assistants might have less work, too!