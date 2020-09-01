ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Huge The Witcher 3 Mod Gives The Game A Visual Overhaul

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:the witcher 3
the witcher 3modspckotaku core
1
Gif: The Witcher 3

We’ve been seeing Witcher 3 mods like this on the PC for years now, and I’ve never written about them because they always looked like they either made no difference to the quality of the game’s visuals, or did in a way that made the game look worse.

Advertisement

HalkHogan’s Witcher 3 Reworked mod, though, looks great. A project years in the making (we’re talking about v12.0 here), it does not fuck around with its scope, replacing...pretty much everything in the PC version of the game. Grass, snow, rocks, buildings, trees, water, they’ve all got new and improved 4K textures, while there are new models as well.

(Yes, you can play The Witcher 3 at 4K already, but these textures are an improvement!)

Advertisement

Here’s a video showing how it all works:

But if you’re on mobile and can’t really appreciate the details, here’s what a wall texture looks like in this mod compared to the game’s base release:

Illustration for article titled Huge iThe Witcher 3/i Mod Gives The Game A Visual Overhaul
Image: HalkHogan
G/O Media may get a commission
Springtime Monogram Hand Cream

HalkHogan says that performance hits are negligible, with around 5fps loss on old-ass cards, while anything from the last few years should be more than fine.

You can download the mod here, but note that the v12.0 update in the trailer doesn’t go live until September 19.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Oh Look, Microsoft Is Accidentally Mentioning A Next-Gen Console They Haven't Actually Announced, Again

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Will Bring Some D&D To Magic: The Gathering

Crusader Kings III: The Kotaku Review

DISCUSSION

Sum1ne1
Sum1ne1

Hail to the King. Been using this mod for years and I can’t express how grateful I am to modders that gift complete strangers the ability to keep their favorite games fresh and exciting. 