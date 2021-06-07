Huge Fallout 2 Mod Finally Translated From Russian Into English

Screenshot : Felipe Pepe

Olympus 2027, a famous Fallout 2 mod that completely replaces the original game with a new setting and storyline, is now finally available to play for those of us who can’t read a word of Russian.



Olympus is centred around...Olympus, an enormous tower in Silicon Valley that becomes a fortified haven for surviving billionaires. It was first released in 2014 for Russian-speakers, and looks cool as hell, so it’s great that we’ll now have a chance to play it as well (or at least play it and be able to follow what’s going on) .

In addition to the change in setting, Olympus also makes some tweaks to vanilla Fallout 2 like swapping gender options for skin colour options , replacing some aspects of the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. system (gambling is swapped out for romance, for example) and the inclusion of two tutorials, one where you play as you aged seven, the other at age 17.

You can download the mod here, though it’s strongly recommended you’re running a Steam or GOG copy of Fallout 2 first.

Here’s the mod’s lore summary:

The game takes place in the Silicon Valley region of the United States, in the year 2207. The Great War happened back in 2013: it left behind a lifeless wasteland glowing with radiation. But humanity, akin to a virus, did not die out: some took refuge in their improvised shelters, the rich hid in the elite and comfortable “Livos” vault, and other exceptionally lucky people found themselves at the right moment by the walls of the “Olympus” skyscraper. The rest, not so lucky to protect themselves of radiation, had to adapt to the new conditions on the evolutionary, genetic level. Faced with hunger and powerlessness, a person tends to degrade quickly. Without GlobalNet and news broadcasts, people forgot about what is “good” and what is “bad”. Eventually, everyone started to define the meanings of these words for themselves. Do you have food and shelter from the dangers of outside world? That’s good! You have no food and nothing to protect yourself from wild beasts? Your buddy only has two bullets in his gun? That’s bad… Now you have a gun and food? Good! Man is a social creature, so people started looking for each other. Some tried to fight hunger together by getting food in different ways. Others have found that being in a group makes easier to take things away from those who have something… Eventually, communities began to appear. Some attacked, others defended themselves. The most aggressive gathered into a group called “Sunset Jackals”, and began terrorizing the Radius of Silicone Valley. The Jackars attacked not only loners and small families living in old houses, but also – old pre-war factories, such as the “Happy Bull” cannery, or the famous “Rainbow Pharmaceuticals” chemical plant. When the victims became numerous and the benefits were not forthcoming, the communities made a deal and began trading with what they had: food, water, drugs, and weapons – the four staples of the New World. But no matter how much the faction leaders wanted to acquire the resources of their fellows, the ultimate dream of anyone living in the Radius was, and still is, to get into the “Olympus”. The fortified “Olympus” skyscraper rises right in the center of Radius, luring everyone who sees it. Lined with solar panels, it gleams in the sun like a beacon, attracting more and more hungry people from the remotest corners of Radius. But the gates of the tower always remain closed, and those who approach them risk encountering a patrol of Defenders. The rotting bodies of those who have dared still lie around the perimeter of the tower… “Olympus” is a dream. “Olympus” is hope. “Olympus” is a fortress. “Olympus” is your cradle. “Olympus” is your home. “Olympus” is your grave…

