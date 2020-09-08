How's It Going? Young Wallander Edition

Young Wallander Screenshot : Netflix

Younger is not always better, especially when it comes to rough-and-tumble Swedish police inspectors. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I am a big fan of Kurt Wallander. He’s a detective whose adventures were chronicled by Swedish crime writer Henning Mankell. He’s the star of a series of novels, a bunch of films, a Swedish television series, and a UK adaptation starring Sir Kenneth Branagh. What’s great about Wallander is he is a mess. He drinks too much. His family life is shit. He’s out of shape. His curmudgeonly behavior often leaves him at odds with his coworkers. He’s interesting, but he wasn’t always interesting.

Young Wallander, which debuted over the weekend on Netflix, is a new series that follows a rookie Wallander as he takes his first steps towards becoming a hardboiled detective. Instead of being old and out-of-shape, he’s young and very hot. Instead of jaded, he’s hopeful. His family life, represented by a fresh relationship with the woman who will become his ex-wife, is lovely. I hate him. No offense to actor Adam Pålsson, who plays young Wallander. He does an awesome job portraying a character who’d just not interesting yet. It’s like the Star Wars prequels up in here.

Had to get that off my chest. So, how’s it going for you folks?