How's It Going? Young Wallander Edition

Younger is not always better, especially when it comes to rough-and-tumble Swedish police inspectors. Welcome back to our daily open thread.
I am a big fan of Kurt Wallander. He’s a detective whose adventures were chronicled by Swedish crime writer Henning Mankell. He’s the star of a series of novels, a bunch of films, a Swedish television series, and a UK adaptation starring Sir Kenneth Branagh. What’s great about Wallander is he is a mess. He drinks too much. His family life is shit. He’s out of shape. His curmudgeonly behavior often leaves him at odds with his coworkers. He’s interesting, but he wasn’t always interesting.
Young Wallander, which debuted over the weekend on Netflix, is a new series that follows a rookie Wallander as he takes his first steps towards becoming a hardboiled detective. Instead of being old and out-of-shape, he’s young and very hot. Instead of jaded, he’s hopeful. His family life, represented by a fresh relationship with the woman who will become his ex-wife, is lovely. I hate him. No offense to actor Adam Pålsson, who plays young Wallander. He does an awesome job portraying a character who’d just not interesting yet. It’s like the Star Wars prequels up in here.
Had to get that off my chest. So, how’s it going for you folks?
DISCUSSION
Well, I did it. I finished Doom Eternal. I had significantly more of the game left than I thought. Probably about seven hours yesterday went to getting to the end. Also, does it even count? Because, I’m ashamed to say, I used the Sentinel Armor on the last phase of the final boss. It was coming up on 1am. I was already hours beyond what I had been hoping to spend on the game for the day, on top of needing to get to bed soon. The first phase was doable but took me several tries, and I just didn’t have it in me to stay up for another 40 mins, dying over and over. I clicked yes and beat him on the next try.
The game was good, but it was super frustrating at times. My pride won’t let me lower game difficulty, but every time I waste time repeating encounters seemingly forever, I creep closer to just sucking it up and dropping it down. It will probably happen someday. I’m supposed to be the Doom Slayer. A frickin’ god, man. I did not feel godlike most of the time. Faux Bravo’s very real humanity and mediocre gaming skills came out hard in that game.
More ammo, less jumping around and swapping abilities next time please, Id.
Now back to our regularly scheduled programming: Skyrim. And whatever else my indecisiveness and short attention span lock onto.
Didn’t play a ton, but I’m, like, halfway through Tony Hawk 1 now? That will be ongoing and implied from here on out.