How's It Going?: Weird Habits Edition

Bob’s Burgers Screenshot : Hulu

It’s Tuesday! Good job, everyone. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I’ve recently gotten into the habit of falling asleep on my couch watching Bob’s Burgers episodes for the millionth time. This used to be just an occasional weekend quirk, but lately it’s morphed into a nightly thing . The noise keeps me from lying awake all night ruminating, and I’ve seen every episode of the show enough times that they’re easy to fall asleep to. It’s nice, but every night I declare “OK, tonight I have to sleep in the bed!” before settling down on the couch again. I could, of course, just bring my computer to the bed, but for some reason snuggling up with my computer seems less healthy than spending the entire day working and then sleeping on my couch.

What habits are keeping you weird and/or sane? How’s it going?