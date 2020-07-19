How's It Going?: Too Damn Hot Edition

The Simpsons via Disney+ Screenshot : Disney

Grab a cold beverage, take a seat, and come chat with us in our daily open thread.

It’s too hot. Around here in Kansas, we have been getting multiple days in the mid-90s and it’s not great! Making it worse is having to wear a mask. I fully support and encourage everyone to wear a mask, but it still sucks in the hot heat of July. My girlfriend usually gets groceries while I work on the weekend and she comes back drenched in sweat and panting. And when we go out together to get stuff like paint or boxes for our upcoming move, we try to go out when the sun is starting to go down if we can help it.

A pandemic is bad enough. But these hot days ain’t helping. And odds are we have many more to come. Ugh. Stay indoors if you can folks. And drink plenty of water.

How’s it going? How are you beating the heat? How’s the weather been around your area? And are folks being smart and safe out there? (I hope so. Wash your hands, wear a mask and stay home if you can!)