How's It Going?: Togetherness Edition

Riley MacLeod
High School Musical, “We’re All In This Together.” I’m sorry.
Screenshot: Disney/YouTube

Welcome to another Monday, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

I went to a protest here in New York Friday night, which was a weird experience after spending three months studiously avoiding people whenever possible. It wasn’t the most organized march, not helped by the fact that it’s really hard to hear what people are saying or chanting when everyone’s wearing masks, but there was something wonderfully comforting about its stumbles.

One of the most moving parts of being at the protest for me was when we were marching by a house, and a little kid and their adult came rushing onto their stoop with a giant banner that said “Black Lives Matter.” People honked from their cars and cheered from their windows, and it was cool to see so many people getting involved in whatever way they could. Who’s to say what this week will bring, but at least, to quote my shameful top image, we’re all in this together.

How are you finding community, especially in this time when we’re both called to be with each other but still feeling the need to stay apart? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

