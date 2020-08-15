How's It Going?: This Old House Edition

Screenshot : PBS / This Old House

During one of the first nights in our new place, we found ourselves tired and in need of a rest after moving. So we laid in bed and loaded up Pluto TV, a free TV streaming app, and found a channel that was airing This Old House episodes 24/7. We watched it as a goof, at first. I remember watching the show when I younger and my dad, who does construction, would criticize and praise the work of different people featured in episodes. And at first, I did the same thing, though more as a joke. (Because I have no idea what I’m talking about when it comes to plumbing or HVAC systems.)

But then, after a few nights of watching This Old House as a goof...we realized we were just watching because we liked it. Now I watch episodes of the show’s spin-off, Ask This Old House, on the show’s official YouTube channel. I get excited when they tease a strange mystery problem with a home or a cool looking woodworking project. I’ve now been watching almost exclusively This Old House and Ask This Old House for the past three weeks and I don’t plan on stopping. I’m not sure why my brain has latched on to this show, but I do find myself more relaxed and calm while watching it. So, I’m not complaining.



