Video games are for everyone

- Kotaku -

How's It Going?: Taxes Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
Bob’s Burgers, “Large Brother, Where Fart Thou?”
Screenshot: Fox/Hulu

It’s already Tuesday! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

In the middle of a meeting yesterday I remembered Tax Day is coming up, briefly derailing said meeting as several of us went “oh, crap.” I think the temporary pause on my student loan payments is also up soon, which means bidding farewell to looking at my bank balance and thinking “Gosh, where did I get so much money?” I’d had grand visions of still paying the loans while they were paused, since it felt like my only chance to ever actually see the number go down, but I quickly learned how much nicer it is to spend that money on stuff like food and donating to important causes. I’ll miss you, fiscal solvency.

Anyway, the entire purpose of today’s post is to remind you that you have to pay your taxes soon, if you, like me, forgot. Surprise! How’s it going?

