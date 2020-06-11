How's It Going?: Summer Edition

Grease, “Summer Nights.” It’s in your head now. You’re welcome. Screenshot : YouTube

It’s Thursday—we can do this! Welcome back to our daily open thread.



Yesterday I turned on my air conditioner, which I always try to avoid for as long as possible. While working from home has been nice in a lot of ways, I’m not excited about what it’s going to do to my bills this summer. I am firmly in the “winter is the best season” camp, because I am a weirdo who loves to be cold, so summer always fills me with a strange, un relatable dread. It’s hot where I live, and it’s only going to get hotter, and that is the worst.

Are you a summer person? How’s it going?