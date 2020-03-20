Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Shake It Off Edition

Riley MacLeod
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?: Shake It Off Edition
Screenshot: YouTube

Good morning! Welcome back to our daily open thread. This is the most human contact I’ve had in days, so I’m glad you’re here.

Friday feels a little weird when I’ve been stuck at home all week. It’s the weekend—time for more...sitting at home? Still, it’ll be nice to have less reasons to look at the internet, which is stressing me out. I’ve been trying to discern the difference between useful worry—Did I eat today? Am I checking in with my friends?—and unproductive worry—How long is this going to go on? Is our government comprised of monsters?—and I’ve been trying to curb unproductive worry before it totally derails me. I have not been very successful, but ‘luckily’ there’s lots of things to worry about, so I’ll get some practice in. Worrying was one of my favorite hobbies before all this started, so I’m really putting that tendency through its paces.

How about you? How are you shaking off the worry? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

