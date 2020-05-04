How's It Going?: Reset Edition

Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy Screenshot : Steam

Welcome to another week, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

Social distancing is starting—or continuing—to wear on me. Nothing’s really changed where I live, but the string of days stuck at home is starting to take its toll. My apartment, particularly my couch, looks lived in in a way no amount of cleaning seems to reset. It’s hard to keep track of what things I need to do on a particular day because they all feel the same, with few of my routines to break them up .

What are you doing to reset your brain and get over the hump? How’s it going?