How's It Going?: Reset Edition

Riley MacLeod
tell us dammit
tell us dammit
Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy
Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy
Screenshot: Steam

Welcome to another week, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

Social distancing is starting—or continuing—to wear on me. Nothing’s really changed where I live, but the string of days stuck at home is starting to take its toll. My apartment, particularly my couch, looks lived in in a way no amount of cleaning seems to reset. It’s hard to keep track of what things I need to do on a particular day because they all feel the same, with few of my routines to break them up

What are you doing to reset your brain and get over the hump? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

