How's It Going?: Rainy Days Edition

Sunday is the end of the week, but before we leave this week lets have one more open thread. Come on over and chat about the week or whatever.

Rain! I love the rain. I get excited when I hear storms rolling in and dark clouds start to fill the sky. I’m not trying to sound emo or dark, I just like hearing the pitter-patter of rain. Especially a nice and long rainstorm with a little cool wind mixed in. I open my door and just let the cold air and smell of rain fill my apartment. Currently, as I write this, it is raining. It has been raining a lot these last few days over here in Kansas and I’ve been enjoying every drop.

How’s it going? What have you been up to lately? Any good news? Cook anything tasty lately? Binging any TV shows or movies?