How's It Going? Pills Edition

Photo : Mike Fahey

Daily medication is an excellent way to keep track of what day it is. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

It’s funny. Before I had my aortic dissection back in 2018, I prided myself on never taking medication. Aside from the odd migraine pill, chalky bits of chemical goodness never passed my lips. Now I have pills for blood pressure, blood thinning, cholesterol, blood sugar, and a whole bunch of supplements to make sure I ... don’t need supplements. Want to know a secret? I forget the morning pills six out of seven days, and I haven’t died yet. Anyway, I know it’s Tuesday because the Monday night pills are gone and the Tuesday s are still there.

So, how’s it going?