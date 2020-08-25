Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going? Pills Edition

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Tell Us Dammit
Tell Us DammitHows It GoingMetapost
27
1
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going? Pills Edition
Photo: Mike Fahey

Daily medication is an excellent way to keep track of what day it is. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Advertisement

It’s funny. Before I had my aortic dissection back in 2018, I prided myself on never taking medication. Aside from the odd migraine pill, chalky bits of chemical goodness never passed my lips. Now I have pills for blood pressure, blood thinning, cholesterol, blood sugar, and a whole bunch of supplements to make sure I... don’t need supplements. Want to know a secret? I forget the morning pills six out of seven days, and I haven’t died yet. Anyway, I know it’s Tuesday because the Monday night pills are gone and the Tuesdays are still there.

So, how’s it going?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How To Use 'Primary' Console Settings To Share Digital Xbox One, Switch, And PS4 Games

The Internet Reacts To Fall Guys Being 6ft Tall

Do You Still Prefer Physical Games?

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

DISCUSSION

SwarmofKoalas
Legless Legolas' LEGO Lass

Not great on my end. Mom’s got COVID and she was just about the worst sort of carrier before her diagnosis was confirmed:

She went to a casino, came back, started complaining about allergies a few days later, flew on a plane to Dallas, hung out there a couple days with a group of friends who were all 70+, flew back (still complaining about allergies), took me and my brother out to dinner where we realized what she had been doing and going through and we both freaked the hell out and told her to get tested. She of course didn’t want to and was mad at us for suggesting she was sick.

The next day she wakes up with no sense of taste or smell. FINALLY goes to the damn ER and gets tested, and yup, she’s positive. Her confirmed diagnosis was Friday. This morning found out a couple of her elderly Dallas friends were rushed to the ER and are on ventilators right now. I’m self isolating and probably will be until next... Wednesday, I think? Same with my brother.

I’m worried about her (and her friends too) but I’m pissed that she was so stupid and selfish during a goddamn pandemic.