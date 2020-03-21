Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going: Pets Edition

Zack Zwiezen
how's it going
how's it goingPetsmetapost
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going: Pets Edition

Hi! Welcome back to our daily open thread. Let’s talk about our wonderful pets.

My girlfriend has started working from home. She has always had retail or office jobs and working from home has been weird for her. What has helped, a lot, is having our two cats around. She pets them and kisses them throughout the day. I mentioned to her that she is now being paid while she pets her cute kitties and she laughed, then felt guilty and started working again. I need to help her learn the art of slacking off. But beyond that, we both are doing fine. Well as fine as one can be during a global pandemic.

Here’s your daily Simpsons scene:

So how about you folks? How are y’all doing right now? How was this past week? Let us know.

And share some pet photos with us!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

