How's It Going?: PB&J Edition

The weekend is here! Congratulations, you made it. And your prize is a new open thread! Come chat with us.



I’m 28 years old and I’ve had maybe 2 PB&J sandwiches in my entire life. My problem was not the flavor, I love peanut butter and I enjoy some jelly on my food. Instead, the issue was the texture. Something about soft bread with mushy jelly and peanut butter always felt gross in my mouth.

But after over two decades without eating a PB&J sandwich, my GF finally convinced me to try again. But this time I did something I do with all my sandwiches: I toast the bread. Suddenly, the texture issue was gone and now I’m a fan of PB&J. This is a great time to become a fan of a cheap way to get some protein in your belly too.

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Are you getting stir crazy if you are stuck at home? Have you bought anything dumb or weird recently? Anything planned for this weekend?