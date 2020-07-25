How's It Going?: Painting Edition

It’s Saturday! Did you know that? Well, now you do. Welcome to another open thread. We do this every day. Come on in.

As I get ready for my upcoming move, I’ve been working on fixing up the walls in our current place. It’s always surprising how dinged up white walls can get, even if you are careful. Painting is both calming and terrifying. It’s calming to quietly and methodically cover up a wall with a nice coat of paint. It is also terrifying to handle paint anywhere near carpet or items you don’t want to get paint on. Sure, drop cloths and sheets help, but it’s never enough. Things always feel a little tense when you got a bunch of paint sitting around.

When we get to our new place, we have more painting to do. We decided to stop living in boring apartments with dull white walls. Most of my life has been spent in these types of houses and apartments. I’m tired of it. So we are buying some paint and doing accent walls and painting my office. I’m excited to not live in a white box connected to other white boxes for once. (And yes, we checked with management and it’s cool to paint.)

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Anybody finding themselves getting used to how things are? I’ve stopped wondering when I’ll get to see a move in theaters or go eat out and now I just sort of...live with it.