How's It Going?: Packing Edition

Annnnddd....we...are...live!! Kotaku’s daily open thread is ready. Come on in and chat about how things are going, how you are doing, or anything else.



At the end of this month, my GF and I are moving. I’ve mentioned this a few times before in previous posts, but now that we are about two weeks away, we’ve started packing more. And have quickly run into the problem so many have before us: Packing too early means deciding what you can live without.

At first, packing was easy. Pack up all the LEGO kits, all the winter clothes, all the random collectibles, and old game consoles. But now we only have rooms like the kitchen to pack away. Do we pack up this pot? Some of our flatware? And should we try eating more so we have less food to deal with come moving day? So it seems we will have to wait a bit longer to pack everything, which isn’t great because we both like getting stuff planned and taken care of far in advance. But unless we want to live out of boxes for a few weeks, that’s just not possible.

How’s it going? How’s your city/state handling recent spikes in cases? And who wants to bet Disney World closes in a few weeks as Flordia gets worse?