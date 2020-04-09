How's It Going?: Outdoors Edition

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Screenshot : YouTube

I live in a very crowded city, and it’s been tough not to be able to go outside much . I belong to a Facebook group for trail- r unners, which a friend invited me to when I expressed interest in learning to do ultra-marathons . (This interest is definitely me getting ahead of myself ; when I told a sports medicine doctor a few months ago that I wanted to run ultras, she yelped, “But not right now! ”) Members of the group have been sharing pictures of their epic outdoor runs , and while it’s nice to virtually visit the woods, it’s also making the lack of nature around me even harder to take. I really miss m y weekend runs through the streets and parks of New York City, and I wish I lived somewhere where I at least had some grass to roll around in .

Have you been getting outside at all? How’s it going?

