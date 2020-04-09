Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Outdoors Edition

Riley MacLeod
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Screenshot: YouTube

It’s Thursday, which makes it almost Friday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I live in a very crowded city, and it’s been tough not to be able to go outside much. I belong to a Facebook group for trail-runners, which a friend invited me to when I expressed interest in learning to do ultra-marathons. (This interest is definitely me getting ahead of myself; when I told a sports medicine doctor a few months ago that I wanted to run ultras, she yelped, “But not right now!”) Members of the group have been sharing pictures of their epic outdoor runs, and while it’s nice to virtually visit the woods, it’s also making the lack of nature around me even harder to take. I really miss my weekend runs through the streets and parks of New York City, and I wish I lived somewhere where I at least had some grass to roll around in.

Have you been getting outside at all? How’s it going? 

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

