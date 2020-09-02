How's It Going? New Edition

I’ve been wanting to do this since I took over this post. Welcome back to our daily open thread.
The only question about the New Edition edition of How’s It Going? was which song to use. “Candy Girl” is too obvious. “Mr. Telephone Man” hasn’t aged well. So I went with the most modest of the ‘80s R&B pop band’s hits, “Cool It Now.” Let us sing.
Okay, NOW how’s it going? Pretty good, right?
DISCUSSION
Cool it now, oooh watch out. That girl is poison. Cool it now, slow it down. Never trust a big butt and a smile.
Even after New Edition broke up, the story was the same. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe remained concerned about your interest in that woman.