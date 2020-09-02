ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
How's It Going? New Edition

fahey
Mike Fahey
Tell Us Dammit
Tell Us Dammit
Screenshot: New Edition Vevo

I’ve been wanting to do this since I took over this post. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

The only question about the New Edition edition of How’s It Going? was which song to use. “Candy Girl” is too obvious. “Mr. Telephone Man” hasn’t aged well. So I went with the most modest of the ‘80s R&B pop band’s hits, “Cool It Now.” Let us sing.

Okay, NOW how’s it going? Pretty good, right?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

iwassayingboo-urner
I Was Saying Boo-urner

Cool it now, oooh watch out. That girl is poison. Cool it now, slow it down. Never trust a big butt and a smile.

Even after New Edition broke up, the story was the same. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe remained concerned about your interest in that woman.