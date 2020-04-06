How's It Going?: Neighbors Edition

Did you know Ernest of the Ernest movies was originally a commercial? That’s a thing you can learn way too much about when you’re stuck at home with the internet Screenshot : YouTube

It’s Monday! Welcome to another week, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

Last week I was sitting on my fire escape, and I watched a dude in full knockoff Army regalia and a bright pink gas mask buy two trash bags full of horrifying, sort of zombified baby dolls from an older woman he met up with on a street corner . I was torn between wanting to scream “social distancing!” at them and being wildly curious about why they considered this weird transaction essential business. While it stressed me out to watch them flaunt public safety advice, there was something comforting about seeing that New Yorkers are managing to remain weirdo New Yorkers, despite all this.

Advertisement

Are you managing to connect with your neighbors, or finally avoid them like you’ve always dreamed? How’s it going?