Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Neighbors Edition

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
18
Save
Did you know Ernest of the Ernest movies was originally a commercial? That’s a thing you can learn way too much about when you’re stuck at home with the internet
Did you know Ernest of the Ernest movies was originally a commercial? That’s a thing you can learn way too much about when you’re stuck at home with the internet
Screenshot: YouTube

It’s Monday! Welcome to another week, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

Last week I was sitting on my fire escape, and I watched a dude in full knockoff Army regalia and a bright pink gas mask buy two trash bags full of horrifying, sort of zombified baby dolls from an older woman he met up with on a street corner. I was torn between wanting to scream “social distancing!” at them and being wildly curious about why they considered this weird transaction essential business. While it stressed me out to watch them flaunt public safety advice, there was something comforting about seeing that New Yorkers are managing to remain weirdo New Yorkers, despite all this.

Advertisement

Are you managing to connect with your neighbors, or finally avoid them like you’ve always dreamed? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Animal Crossing Update Dials Back The Damn Bunny Day Eggs

19 Flavors Of Bang Energy Reviewed (And Then Mixed Together)