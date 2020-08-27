Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going? Movie Time Edition

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Tell Us Dammit
Tell Us DammitHows It GoingMetapost
New Mutants
New Mutants
Photo: 20th Century Fox

Let’s all go to the lobby and get ourselves infected. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Who’s going to see New Mutants in the theater this weekend, and what the heck is wrong with you? I’ve been waiting forever for this movie to release, and there’s no way in hell I am going out to see it. The New Mutants is one of four comic books I subscribed to in my early teens (along with G.I. Joe, Transformers, and West Coast Avengers), and I would love nothing more than to bask in its transition to the silver screen, but maybe not when it could get me killed. Instead, I’ll curl up in bed over the weekend, order up the digital version of the new Bill and Ted, and not risk my life.

How about you folks? How’s it going?

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

keyanreid
Keyan Reid

With all the shit going on, apparently I completely failed to notice that Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is already out? That it came out two months ago?

I’ve waited this entire time to watch the remasters. I own the first three, picked them up when they each came out, but held off on watching until they were all released.

I know they’ve gotten a mixed reaction so far and hell, that applies to just about all of EVA really, but I’m stoked. This weekend, at long last, I’m thinking I’ll finally get to jump in and watch all the remasters as one.