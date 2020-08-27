How's It Going? Movie Time Edition

New Mutants Photo : 20th Century Fox

Let’s all go to the lobby and get ourselves infected. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Who’s going to see New Mutants in the theater this weekend, and what the heck is wrong with you? I’ve been waiting forever for this movie to release, and there’s no way in hell I am going out to see it. The New Mutants is one of four comic books I subscribed to in my early teens (along with G.I. Joe, Transformers, and West Coast Avengers), and I would love nothing more than to bask in its transition to the silver screen, but maybe not when it could get me killed. Instead, I’ll curl up in bed over the weekend, order up the digital version of the new Bill and Ted, and not risk my life.

How about you folks? How’s it going?