How's It Going?: Movie Theater Edition

Photo : fabola ( Creative Commons

It’s another weekend at home for many. Welcome back to our daily open thread. I miss going to the theater and seeing a movie.

I know some folks hate going to the theater to see a movie, but I love it. With phones in our pockets, a million movies and shows on our TVs and messages popping up on every app ever made, it is hard to stay home and focus on a movie. But something about a dark theater, where you silence your phone (if you aren’t a monster) and the big screen helps make me lose myself in the film. Even bad movies have my full attention.

Advertisement

Folks seem so happy to see movies coming straight to digital during the pandemic and wishing this becomes the norm moving forward. But I still prefer a good movie theater experience. A big tin of popcorn, new trailers, a big screen, and even those sticky floors. I hope, when this is all over, we don’t lose a lot of theaters. The idea of watching the latest, big action movie at home just seems a little sad.

Here’s Your Daily Simpsons Scene

How’s it going? You folks dealing with any bullshit or weird changes? Anything cool or good happen lately? Remember good news? Share some of that stuff if you have any.