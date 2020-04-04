How's It Going?: Mac And Cheese Edition

Photo : Texasfoodgawker ( Creative Commons

I hope this Saturday is going well for all of you. Welcome back to our daily open thread.



Mac and cheese is amazing. I’m sure many agree with me on this, but I also feel like mac and cheese doesn’t get enough love. These past few weeks, a nice warm bowl of mac and cheese has helped me keep going through my weekend shift. Mac and cheese boxes are hard to find in stores still, understandably, so my GF has made it from scratch. If you haven’t had a good homemade mac, you should make some. It’s easy and tastes amazing. And is cheap to make.

My preferred mac and cheese these days includes some crispy BBQ pork and a drizzle of sriracha. The mix of creamy cheese, smoky-sweet pork and spicy sriracha is wonderful.

How’s it going? I hope things are working out for all of you as well as they can these days. Has anyone finished some games off their backlog? Or finally, watched that show everyone was talking about last year?