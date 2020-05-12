How's It Going?: Long Haul Edition

Euro Truck Simulator 2 Screenshot : Steam

It’s not Monday anymore, so things are looking up. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Last night I was reading about how different parts of my state are faring in terms of re-opening. New York City seems pretty far from being ready for any kind of return to daily life. This didn’t surprise me, but it was definitely a bit depressing. All things considered , I’ve been pretty OK during all of this—I still have a job and a home , my parents haven’t gotten sick despite how frequently they’re on their way to see friends when I call, I haven’t even run out of yeast yet—but it’s definitely wearing on me. Daily life has a sort of aimless scruffiness to it that I’m sinking into a bit. While I can live without movie theaters and beaches, I’m sad about how long it’s going to be until I can go for a run and just enjoy the outdoors, or go to the grocery store without fearing for the safety of the staff . My faith in human nature keeps making me think today is the day the government starts giving a shit about human life, but every day some new cruelty happens that makes me despair for what’s next . There’s a lot of things I feel on a daily basis that I’m ready to stop feeling, but I don’t think that’s going to happen soon.

How are you preparing for the long haul? How’s it going?