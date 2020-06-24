Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Lettuce Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?: Lettuce Edition
Image: Shutterstock

Hey, we’ve got all the way to Wednesday! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

My CSA this week is mostly lettuce, including a big head of iceberg lettuce. I’m not a big lettuce fan—is anyone?—and I’m struggling to figure out what to do with them all. I’m a bit intrigued by Helen Rosner’s (stay with me here) iceberg lettuce soup with pickled iceberg lettuce hearts, but everyone I’ve mentioned it to is like “dude, no,” so now my resolve is wavering. I mean, worst case scenario I make something weird and just end up with no dinner, but also less lettuce, so the risk is pretty low.

In other news, while writing this blog I found out they’ve cancelled the New York Marathon, which was supposed to be my first-ever marathon. I’m sad but also relieved—you might remember I was stressing out about what to do about it, and I’m glad to have an answer before I had to start training in earnest. Hopefully I get a chance to run it in the future!

What a day, readers! How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

