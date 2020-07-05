How's It Going?: Leftovers Edition

It’s Sunday! The weekend is wrapping up and it’s time for a nice and cozy open thread. Come on in.



Over the years my girlfriend and I have gotten very skilled at making dinners that are big enough to feed us both, leave some leftovers for lunch, and won’t cost us a lot to make. We might buy up a big pork tenderloin and cook it all, then cut it in half and use part of it for dinner and the other half for pulled pork sandwiches. Both will leave us leftovers, which can become nachos, tacos, or get mixed in with mac and cheese.

When I was younger I detested leftovers. I can’t explain why. I just hated the idea of eating old food. Today, I love leftovers. Especially on the weekends when I’m working and don’t have a lot of time to cook meals or eat food. Being able to pop a bowl of something, like chicken and rice, into the microwave for a few minutes and have a nice little meal ready to go is wonderful.

How’s it going? Did you stay in last night and watch fireworks from your window? Or maybe spent some time virtually with friends? Or maybe you just didn’t do anything? That’s fine too!