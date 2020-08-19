Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going? I Can See My House From Here Edition

Can you? It’s right there.
Screenshot: Microsoft

I spent this morning trying to find the house I live in within a video game. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I’ve been fiddling with Microsoft Flight Simulator for the past couple of days, mainly just poking about until my new flight stick arrives. One goal of mine, which I imagine is the goal of many fiddlers, was to find my home in the game. Examine the picture above. See that blue line winding through the bottom right? That’s the Chattahoochee River. I live right around that bridge near the plane’s tail.

Finding your address in the game is pretty easy. Just grab your coordinates from Google Maps, search for them in the custom flight path option in Flight Simulator, and you can set them as a departure point or destination. Fancy website Rock, Paper, Scissors has a lovely guide should you need help.

Can you see your house from where you are? How’s it going?

katemoore
Kate Moore (chiisaisuzume)

Off-topic (but a follow-up): Boss lady’s test results came back NEGATIVE!! :D

On-topic: back when I lived down South, you literally could see my subdivision when flying into the airport, as it was the largest in the state. For all I know, I did see my house from there. LOL