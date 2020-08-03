Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Home Repair Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
14
Save
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?: Home Repair Edition
Image: Bubbers BB (Shutterstock)

It’s Monday yet again. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I’m having a bit of a fruit fly problem in my apartment, which is annoying. I just made a bootleg trap out of apple cider vinegar and some plastic wrap, which is proving impressively efficient, if not a little gross. One of the consequences of being inside a lot thanks to social distancing is that it gives me plenty of opportunity to notice flaws with my apartment and stress out about them: Is that crack getting bigger? Why has this light switch never worked? How do I get this sink to drain faster? They’re all problems way too small for the landlord to care but just complicated enough (or far enough out of my physical reach) that I can’t fix them myself, but I have hours on end to gaze at them and grow more and more irritated. I don’t think I’ll ever be a homeowner besides the several years I spent living on a sinking boat, but I sure miss the fact that owning my own property meant I could take matters into my own hands, instead of trying to get the person who actually owns the place to do something. Would be nice to have a working bathroom light, though!

Advertisement

What’s bugging you today? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

What Happens When You Abandon Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Snack Time

DISCUSSION

rebotherer
John Walker

Please provide step-by-step trap creation instructions. Ideally with diagrams.