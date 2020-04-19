Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: HL:VR But The AI Is Self-Aware Edition

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:how's it going
how's it goingHLVRTell UsHalf-Lifemetapost
3
1
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?:i HL:VR But The AI Is Self-Aware/i Edition
Screenshot: Jocoiscool (Reddit)

It’s Sunday! The week is over, but don’t worry about it. For only 6 PLAYCOINS you can comment in Kotaku’s daily open thread.

Advertisement

Half-Life VR but the AI is self-awareis a long and weird name for one of the best things on Youtube right now. The name isn’t really accurate at all, beyond the fact that technically someone is playing Half-Life in VR. But instead of just NPCs, other players control some of the characters Gordon encounters and they are a strange bunch. My favorite is Dr. Coomer. He loves ropes. You’ll see.

I’m a huge fan of Freeman’s Mind, which is still going and is now in Half-Life 2! And back in the day, I watched a lot of G-Man Squad. (It doesn’t hold up nearly as well in 2020, sorry to say.) This series is as good as either of these, combining mods, improv humor and planning to create a funny and oddly compelling show.

Advertisement

I only have one last thing to say: Do you have your passport?

Your Daily Simpsons Clip...has been Replaced With The 1st Episode Of HLVRBTAIISFA

How’s it going? You folks doing okay out there? Hopefully, this next week brings some good news!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

The Best Strategy Games On PC

18 Months After Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Has Made Big Cultural Changes

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass