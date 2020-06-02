How's It Going?: Helping Edition

Mr Rogers “look for the helpers” speech Screenshot : YouTube

I’ve been stressing out about feeling like I’m not doing enough to help the world lately, and I’m sure I’m not alone. For a bunch of reasons, my street protest days are pretty much behind me, but I don’t want that to be an excuse to not do more . I’ve donated some money to some places, and I’ve tried to see the value in my daily interactions in which I uplift and support others , but none of it feels like enough. I woke up this morning determined to find more opportunities to help others and combat racism, and I’m trying to catalogue all the ways that can look. I’d welcome ideas!

How are you helping? How’s it going?