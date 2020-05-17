How's It Going?: Harley Quinn Edition

Screenshot : DC/WB

Welcome back to another wonderful open thread. Come chat with us about...well anything!

I’ve tweeted about the animated Harley Quinn show a few times over the last few months, but I seriously love this damn show. The writing is great. The cast is great. All of it is great. The show feels like an adult sequel to the original Animated Series from the 90s and plays around with the DC characters in a way that honestly surprised me. Bane might be on the funniest characters on TV right now.

The only thing I don’t like is that the show is stuck on DC Universe, yet another streaming service. But this show is worth picking up a subscription for a month or two to binge watch it and maybe watch some episodes of Batman Beyond too.

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Speaking of random streaming services, binge any shows on something like Tubi or whatever? Anyone else missing new movies in theaters?