Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Hanging Out Edition

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
18
Save
That 70s Show
That 70s Show
Screenshot: YouTube

It’s a very rainy Monday where I am, which seems appropriate for a Monday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Advertisement

I had two virtual hangouts this weekend. I hung out with a friend and some of her friends on Zoom, and I (finally) watched Parasite with some folks over Discord. (That movie is crazy! I was tempted to make this a Parasite-themed blog but worried I’d look behind the times, but feel free to talk about Parasite in the comments.) They were both a little clunky to get going—Zoom is weirdly finicky about working on my computer, and we faced the daunting task of introducing someone to Discord for the first time—but they ultimately worked out pretty well. It was cool to feel like I was spending time with other people and feel like I had a very sociable weekend, something I used to actively not want and now feel desperate for.

(I told my friend to remember to hang up Discord voice chat when we were done with it, which has been the source of much embarrassment for me in the past, as I wander my apartment talking to myself completely unaware that everyone can still hear me. Despite my repeated warnings, she forgot.)

If you’re hanging out with friends virtually, what are you using? What are you doing together? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Week In Games: Fallout 76 Takes The Country Road To Steam

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

The 25 Best Gaming Handhelds, Ranked

I Wish More Games Had Museums Like Modern Warfare 2