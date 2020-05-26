How's It Going?: Growth Edition

High Maintenance Screenshot : HBO/YouTube

It’s Tuesday but it feels like Monday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.



I spent a big chunk of the weekend binge-watching the HBO series High Maintenance because I didn’t cancel my HBO trial before I had to pay for it . I’ve meant to watch the show for years because a friend of mine was on it, but I’d always put it off because I’m not that into shows about drugs. It was really good, though! It gave me a lot of New York feels , especially how many scenes were shot in neighborhoods , bars, and boats I used to hang out in. It made me miss how the city feels when we aren’t locked down, but the more I thought about it I realized what I was feeling was more nostalgia for my younger days, when I lived a, let ’s say, edgier life. (An episode about a dog walker getting caught with a guest in a client’s apartment hit me especially hard; when I was a dog walker, I never stole or did anything really bad in a client’s apartment, but I definitely cringe at some of the ways I helped myself to their spaces now. )

These feelings made me wonder if I’ve changed in a bad way as I’ve gotten older , become less up for adventure and less trusting of people . But in a positive way, maybe I’ve just gotten a little more chill and become more sure of what I want. I miss, say, the feeling of freedom in biking home drunk from an all-night punk show, but I don’t miss the drama or the gross cheap 40s . Is this growth, or just getting old and boring ?

All of this is moot, of course, because we still can’t go anywhere or do anything! How was your long weekend at home ? How’s it going?