How's It Going?: Growth Edition

It’s Tuesday but it feels like Monday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.
I spent a big chunk of the weekend binge-watching the HBO series High Maintenance because I didn’t cancel my HBO trial before I had to pay for it. I’ve meant to watch the show for years because a friend of mine was on it, but I’d always put it off because I’m not that into shows about drugs. It was really good, though! It gave me a lot of New York feels, especially how many scenes were shot in neighborhoods, bars, and boats I used to hang out in. It made me miss how the city feels when we aren’t locked down, but the more I thought about it I realized what I was feeling was more nostalgia for my younger days, when I lived a, let’s say, edgier life. (An episode about a dog walker getting caught with a guest in a client’s apartment hit me especially hard; when I was a dog walker, I never stole or did anything really bad in a client’s apartment, but I definitely cringe at some of the ways I helped myself to their spaces now.)
These feelings made me wonder if I’ve changed in a bad way as I’ve gotten older, become less up for adventure and less trusting of people. But in a positive way, maybe I’ve just gotten a little more chill and become more sure of what I want. I miss, say, the feeling of freedom in biking home drunk from an all-night punk show, but I don’t miss the drama or the gross cheap 40s. Is this growth, or just getting old and boring?
All of this is moot, of course, because we still can’t go anywhere or do anything! How was your long weekend at home? How’s it going?