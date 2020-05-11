How's It Going?: Grooming Edition

“Simpson and Delilah” Screenshot : The Simpsons/Disney+

Hope you all had a nice weekend! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I’ve been growing a beard since mid-December, and this weekend I tried to trim it myself because it had gotten far too long and scraggly . I watched a lot of YouTube videos about how to do this before attempting it , but of course it didn’t go as expected. A 6 guard on my buzzers didn’t seem to do anything, so I swapped down to a 5, which did, bizarrely , too much, so it’s quite a bit shorter than I was intending to go . It’s not a bad thing necessarily, and it’ll grow back, but I’m a little bummed . I didn’t do a great job—trying to clean up the lines and trim the flyaways kept making things worse until I decided to just give up —but I’m hoping the fuzziness of my laptop camera will hide the worst of it.

There’s been a lot of talk of quarantine haircuts—for the first time, I’m grateful I’ve been shaving my head for a few years, so my routine isn’t too disrupted in that regard. In terms of personal appearance, I’m torn between enjoying the freedom to look like I’ve just wandered out of the woods and trying to work a little harder to remind myself to take a shower or change my shirt. Being too scruffy for too long can definitely be a drain on my self-esteem.

How are you keeping yourself presentable these days? How’s it going?