How's It Going? Food Torture Edition

Help, I am being tortured by a local gaming-themed eatery. Welcome back to our daily open thread.
I live maybe five miles away from Battle and Brew, Atlanta’s oldest and most beloved geek restaurant. They’ve got gaming, trivia, computers, booze—basically all the things gamers need to get into trouble. Most importantly, they have AMAZING food. Every damn day they show the most amazing creations on their Twitter. Creative comfort food, oozing with cheese and sauce and love. Look at this.
It’s worth noting that, in my current condition, I cannot drive, and considering the state of my immune system that’s probably for the best. It is also worth noting that every damn food delivery service puts me just outside the range of Battle and Brew. I’ve had my wife go pick up food from them once during quarantine, but I feel bad imposing on her. So I watch the food. I watch, and I drool. I swear, when we’re on the other side of covid-19, I am moving in there.
So, hungry? How’s it going?
DISCUSSION
Oh man, nothing nearly that good as those pictures, but I made up some beet/bean burgers with a pack of spiralized beets that I bought at... some point.. for... some reason, and they turned out surprisingly edible. Did not want to hold together super well, but that just means they crumble better if we want to use them for fake taco meat. Which is good, because one recipe’s worth made a surprising amount.
I could go for one of those sandwiches. Boursin cheese on a sandwich is awesome.