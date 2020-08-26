How's It Going? Food Torture Edition

Left: Salmon Burger With Caper Dill Slaw Right: Swiss, white cheddar, Boursin, and French onion soup grilled cheese Photo : Battle And Brew

Help, I am being tortured by a local gaming-themed eatery. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Advertisement

I live maybe five miles away from Battle and Brew, Atlanta’s oldest and most beloved geek restaurant. They’ve got gaming, trivia, computers, booze—basically all the things gamers need to get into trouble. Most importantly, they have AMAZING food. Every damn day they show the most amazing creations on their Twitter. Creative comfort food, oozing with cheese and sauce and love. Look at this.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that, in my current condition, I cannot drive, and considering the state of my immune system that’s probably for the best. It is also worth noting that every damn food delivery service puts me just outside the range of Battle and Brew. I’ve had my wife go pick up food from them once during quarantine, but I feel bad imposing on her. So I watch the food. I watch, and I drool. I swear, when we’re on the other side of covid-19, I am moving in there.

So, hungry? How’s it going?