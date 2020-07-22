Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Focus Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
Psych
Screenshot: USA/YouTube

It’s Wednesday; we’re getting there! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I’m having a hard time concentrating lately, though I’m trying to just make myself start tasks. Once I get started on something it’s easy to keep going, but I’ve been having a hard time picking what to do next and spend a lot of time debating everything. This was true of pre-pandemic me too; I am a chronic overthinker at the best of times. But there’s only so much time one can spend staring into space thinking “Arg, what should I do?!..” and making weird sounds.

Speaking of decision-making, I feel like I can’t possibly eat this incredibly death metal cabbage I got in my CSA, but I can’t just marvel at it until it goes bad, right?

Choices, choices! What about you? How’s it going?

DISCUSSION

vwtifuljoe5
Vwtifuljoe

What I’ve found most helpful in getting started with tasks is to either make sure they are tasks that I really want to do. If I really want to do those things and can’t muster the mental or physical energy, I know I need to solve that problem first before I can realistically tackle the task I want to do. Like if I’m feeling tired but am trying to push through on a task, I know I need to really lay down for a nap (assuming I’m in a position to take one) otherwise nothing is going to really get done. Sometimes our tasks recharge us, sometimes we need to recharge for tasks.