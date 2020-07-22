How's It Going?: Focus Edition

Psych Screenshot : USA/YouTube

It’s Wednesday; we’re getting there! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I’m having a hard time concentrating lately, though I’m trying to just make myself start tasks. Once I get started on something it’s easy to keep going, but I’ve been having a hard time picking what to do next and spend a lot of time debating everything. This was true of pre-pandemic me too; I am a chronic overthinker at the best of times. But there’s only so much time one can spend staring into space thinking “Arg, what should I do?!..” and making weird sounds.

Speaking of decision-making, I feel like I can’t possibly eat this incredibly death metal cabbage I got in my CSA, but I can’t just marvel at it until it goes bad, right?

Choices, choices! What about you? How’s it going?