How's It Going?: First Drafts Edition

I had a pretty good weekend, all things considered. I spent most of Sunday working on a novel I’ve been kicking around. After spending my working hours i n non-fiction, it’s been nice to get back to my fiction roots and have fun with language and ideas in a way I’ve been missing . When I edit or teach writing, I always remind people that first drafts can be as shitty as they have to be—you can’t fix something that doesn’t exist, I am fond of spouting obnoxiously —but when I’m writing, it’s hard not to think “Wow, this is crap” and lose heart halfway through a scene that isn’t going anywhere. I need to make a better outline, but o utlining isn’t as fun as researching or just thinking up a scene and seeing where it goes, even if it will save me time and make for a stronger draft in the long run.

Even when first drafts suck, they have a lot of the most fun parts of writing: the experimenting and anticipation , the joy of having a character show me something about themselves I hadn’t thought of or a scene going in a cool new way . It’s always good for me to remember that I don’t have to do everything perfectly, that some brilliant completed novel doesn’t have to appear fully-formed in my notebook on the first go. It’s a lesson I could stand to take with me into other parts of my life, annoyingly .

How was your weekend? What new things are you trying or letting just be what they are? How’s it going?