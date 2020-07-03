How's It Going?: Fireworks Edition

Screenshot from The Simpsons via Disney+ Screenshot : Disney

Hello, it's Friday! Relax and come chat in our daily open thread.



I t’s not July 4th yet, but already I’ve begun hearing fireworks going off each night the moment the sun starts to set. When I was younger I was a firework hooligan. I would light bottle rockets in my hand and toss them into the air. I would duct tape roman candles together. I did...some dumb shit with fireworks when my parents weren’t looking or around.

Today, I’m not nearly as into fireworks as I once was back in the day. I still like buying some firecrackers, but I only light them during Independence Day and do so safely. Though these last few years my desire to celebrate this holiday has waned as...well read the news. Maybe we can rename this holiday to “Fireworks and BBQ Day” and move it to a later day. Finally, drop all the patriotic bullshit.

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? You know I was thinking about how much longer we will do these daily open posts. And then the last few days have shown we aren’t anywhere near done with the worst of this pandemic. Stay safe out there folks.