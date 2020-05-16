Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Final Fantasy VII Edition

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:How's It Going
How's It GoingTell UsFinal Fantasy VIIRemakeMetapost
Save
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?: iFinal Fantasy VII /iEdition
Screenshot: Square Enix

Welcome everyone to another wonderful open thread! Come on in and chat and stuff!

Advertisement

SPOILER WARNING- Folks are going to probably be talking about FFVII Remake spoilers down in the comments. Just a heads up!

It took me longer than most folks, but I finally finished Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier this week. I mostly liked it a lot! This was my first Final Fantasy game. I had played an hour of XV years ago and dabbled with one of the MMO games too. I didn’t like those all that much. But I really enjoyed this remake. I didn’t get a lot of the meta-stuff going on towards the end, because I never played the original game, but everything else was nice. I liked the characters a lot too, especially Aerith and Barret. I hope nothing bad happens to Aerith! That would be a bummer.

Advertisement

Not sure what Final Fantasy game I should play next. I want to try another one. Was thinking about trying XV again on PC this time and turn all the settings up as high as my PC will allow. Or maybe try to get Dirge Of Cerberus working on an emulator...?

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Are any of you going back to work? How are your cities handling reopening? I’m worried about all this happening way too soon, but I get folks are desperate to start making money and doing stuff again.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

NSFW Overwatch Cosplay Was The Star Of The Show

Crusader Kings III Is A Kinder, Gentler Crusader Kings

World-Class DOTA2 Team Newbee Banned Over Alleged Match Fixing

How To Keep Playing When Sun Glare Won't Quit