How's It Going?: Fake Radio Stations Edition

Radios seen in Alan Wake Screenshot : Remedy Entertainment

It’s another open thread. It’s also another Saturday. It’s a lot of things. But whatever, come on in and chat.



Advertisement

One of my favorite parts of GTA games , and all open-world games set in the modern world, are the radio stations. I don’t listen to the radio in real life anymore. And the few times I did it was always commercials, boring DJs and music I had heard before. But in games, fake radio DJs are so much cooler. The pacing is better and the ads are funny and over quickly. It’s like an idealized version of what the radio could be in a perfect world. A mix of good music, funny hosts, and quick bites of weird advertising.



I also enjoy fake radio stations in games like Prey or Alan Wake. In those games the stations are a part of the world and listening to them feels like you are experiencing some weird night alone in a car, driving along a dark highway with only the radio for company.

Advertisement

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Anyone out there still a big radio listener? How are things in your area these days? Hopefully, folks are wearing masks and being careful!