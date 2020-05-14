How's It Going?: Even More Books Edition

Image : Shutterstock

Good morning! I ate pie for breakfast. Welcome back to our daily open thread.



One of my first entries in this series was about books you were reading. I am ashamed to say that, months into the pandemic, my books list has only grown. I’ve found it really hard to concentrate on reading (as well as, let’s be honest, anything else). This is a bummer, because I have so many books to read: The contents for next year’s Best American Food Writing were just announced, which reminded me I never finished last year’s. I still haven’t read a book about daily life in utopian communes I need to read for research. I had been saving last year’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Overstory for a trip I was supposed to take, but that trip has long been cancelled and I still haven’t cracked the book. For shame, me!

What are you, uh, not reading? How’s it going?