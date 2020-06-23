Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Errands Edition

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. This song is NOT about errands; you've been warned.
Screenshot: YouTube

What do you know, it’s Tuesday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Yesterday I went to the pharmacy and had a socially-distanced adventure with a stranger as we searched for bar soap. It was the most social interaction either of us had had in months, and it was fun, if not a little depressing. This particular pharmacy locks up basically all of its essentials, and also doesn’t have enough staff to come unlock said essentials for you, which sends a pretty chilling message about how they think of their customers. It all felt worth it to get to talk to a stranger, though, and it made me realize how much random, casual social interactions are missing from my life. Plus, I managed to find soap not locked in an offensive plexiglass cage at another pharmacy, so wins all around.

What’s up in your life these days? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

