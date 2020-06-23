How's It Going?: Errands Edition

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. This song is NOT about errands; you’ve been warned. Screenshot : YouTube

What do you know, it’s Tuesday. Welcome back to our daily open thread.



Yesterday I went to the pharmacy and had a socially-distanced adventure with a stranger as we searched for bar soap. It was the most social interaction either of us had had in months, and it was fun, if not a little depressing. This particular pharmacy locks up basically all of its essentials, and also doesn’t have enough staff to come unlock said essentials for you, which sends a pretty chilling message about how they think of their customers. It all felt worth it to get to talk to a stranger, though, and it made me realize how much random, casual social interactions are missing from my life. Plus, I managed to find soap not locked in an offensive plexiglass cage at another pharmacy, so wins all around.

What’s up in your life these days ? How’s it going?