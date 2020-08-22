How's It Going?: Drink More Water Edition

Photo : CamelBak

You look like you need a nice rest and maybe some conversation. Come on in. Don’t worry about paying, our daily open threads are free to all.



Advertisement

Over the last few years of my life, I’ve really tried to increase my daily intake of water. (Especially because I do shit like this to my body.) Since drinking more water, I feel and sleep better. It’s nice. But for a long time, I used a big mason jar to drink water from. It looked nice and was cheap, but it didn’t hold a lot of water and would often get knocked over or get warm quickly. So I decided to buy a brand new water bottle and I’m very happy I did. I went to Target and found one that was big, sturdy, and had a built-in straw and no spill-lid. I ended up getting this bottle. It has worked out super well. I drink more water and during the hotter days around here, the water doesn’t get warm nearly as fast.

If you are looking to drink more water, I suggest buying a new water bottle. If anything you might guilt yourself into using it since you spent $15-20 on it. And your body doesn’t care if the water you intake is through guilt or good faith. It all helps in the end.

Advertisement

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? I feel like I’ve entered a state where I flip-flop between seeing some good news about COVID-19 and get hopeful and then I see bad news and go back to thinking we won’t be done with this for years.